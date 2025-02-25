The players followed all my instructions despite the defeat - Black Queens coach

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance despite their 1-0 defeat to Morocco in his first game in charge.

Bjorkegren highlighted the positives from the match, praising the players for following his instructions and working hard.

"I think we did a good job in the game against Morocco even if the result was not what we were hoping for. But they followed all the instructions and they worked hard," Bjorkegren said.

The Swedish trainer acknowledged that the result was not ideal, but he is focused on the progress the team has made. "Like I said, we will be leaving as a better group and as a better team," he added.

The Black Queens' performance was marred by poor finishing and some defensive lapses, but Bjorkegren's optimism is a promising sign for the team's future prospects.

The team is preparing for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July, and Bjorkegren is confident that they will continue to improve.