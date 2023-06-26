The players regret losing focus against Congo - Black Meteors goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana U-23 goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad says his teammates have all expressed disappointment after giving away two late goals in their victory over Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana began the second half better than the first, scoring three goals after substitute Emmanuel Yeboah scored twice and set up another for Ernest Nuamah putting Ghana in a comfortable 3-0 lead.

However, Ghana lost focus in the dying embers as the Congolese scored two goals in injury time to narrow the gap.

Danlad said ahead of Ghana's next game that the players regret losing concentration and are determined to make amends against Morocco on Tuesday.

“After the game against Congo, all the players were not happy because of what happened and it’s normal. A lot of us have not got this kind of experience. I know what can come when you lose concentration at some point in a game,” he said.

“With the technical team, they will just bring everyone on board and know how to go in the next game.”

They are still aiming to qualify for the next Olympic Games by placing in the top three of the AFCON.

Ghana's last participation was in 2004 in Greece.