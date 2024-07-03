The previous games are behind us - Fatau Dauda on strategy to qualify Ghana for 2026 World Cup

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has emphasised the team's focus on upcoming qualification matches as they aim to secure Ghana's fifth appearance at the World Cup.

The four-time African champions began their qualification series with mixed results, narrowly beating Madagascar before suffering a defeat to Comoros. However, they bounced back with back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic.

According to Dauda, the team is determined to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

"As Kudus would say, their visa is in our hands, so we are doing our best to achieve success. It may take time, but we are working towards it," he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He stressed the importance of the upcoming matches, stating, "The games we have played are behind us; the upcoming games are crucial. We are hopeful that we will come out victorious in the matches ahead."

Ghana is currently second in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with 9 points from four matches. The Black Stars face six more crucial games to solidify their place in the tournament.

The team's focus and strategic approach will be key as they prepare for the remaining qualifiers, aiming to achieve success and make Ghana proud on the world stage once again.