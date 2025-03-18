The priority now is the preparation for the Black Stars - National Sports Authority director Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The National Sports Authority is focused on preparing the Accra Sports Stadium for Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Chad.

With the match just days away, NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is making it clear that nothing tops this effort right now. He joined Sports Minister Kofi Adams on Monday to boost the team’s morale ahead of the crucial clash.

“The situation we find ourselves is evolving at any given time it can change but of course the priority now is the Black Stars World Cup qualifier against Chad. So the best venue the best preparation the best situation is the venue we are in now Accra Sports Stadium,” as aired by Peace FM

“After that we need to look at the long term the next qualifier at home it will be in September so between now and September what needs to be done if another venue is ready why not. We will work around the clock as we say 24 hour economy when you came you all saw there are people working if you come here at midnight you will see them working until the next morning then the new set of shift staff will also come and continue the maintenance work.” he added.

Ghana hosts Chad on Friday, March 21, before taking on Madagascar three days later.