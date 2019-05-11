The problem between Gyan and Andre has been resolved- NC President Dr. Kofi Amoah

President of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Kofi Amoah has revealed that the "problem' between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew has been resolved.

There has been a perceived misunderstanding between the captain and his deputy captain, which many believe has led to dressing room segregation.

However, ahead of the Nations Cup in June, Dr. Amoah disclosed both parties were invited by the President of the country to clear the disagreement between the two players.

Dr. Amoah, who was a witness to the meeting says the players went ahead to pledge that they will give their best for the country in Egypt.

"There is no disagreement between Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan," he told Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV.

"Both players were invited by the president [Nana Akufo-Addo] to the Jubilee House and the problem has been resolved.

"I was a witnessed to that and both players pledged to give their best to ensure the country win the AFCON Egypt," he added.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.