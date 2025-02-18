'The punishment is not enough' – Sam Johnson on hooliganism sanctions

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has criticized the current disciplinary measures for clubs involved in hooliganism, describing them as insufficiently punitive.

His comments follow the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as "Pooley," who was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation after a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on February 2, 2025, at Nana Koromansah Park.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken immediate actions, including suspending the Ghana Premier League and imposing an indefinite ban on Nsoatreman FC's home venue.

The GFA's Executive Committee invoked Article 14(2) of the Premier League Regulations to enforce the venue ban, aiming to ensure the safety of all stakeholders while investigations are underway.

Additionally, the GFA has engaged the Ghana Police Service to conduct a full-scale investigation into the violence, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward acts of hooliganism and vowing to impose severe sanctions on any club, official, or supporter found culpable.

Despite these measures, Johnson contends that the existing punishments do not serve as effective deterrents against such violent incidents.

“How can you go to the stadium with a sharp object?" Johnson questioned in an interview with Joy Sports.

“Now you kill him, and then what? Are you okay? Like, are you satisfied now that you've killed him? And then what?

“I don't know who I was talking to. I'm like, look, the punishment is not enough.”