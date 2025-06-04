The referees took a decision, and we have to accept it - Medeama Coach Ibrahim Tanko after Kotoko defeat

Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed pride in his team's performance despite a 3-2 loss to Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

While commending his players, Tanko also addressed the contentious refereeing decisions.

"I think I'm very proud of my boys," Tanko said. "When you look at how we started, we created a lot of chances after the first goal. We should have been going up two or three goals."

When asked about specific incidents, Tanko stated, "The referees took a decision, and we have to accept it."

He also mentioned, "Look at the foul we had before they went and got this penalty," hinting at frustration but choosing not to dwell on it.

Despite the loss, Medeama will focus on their final league fixture against Berekum, aiming to secure a strong finish to the season.

The team will look to capitalize on the momentum built throughout the campaign.