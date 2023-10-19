The Right to Dream Academy: From Ghana to Egypt, nurturing football talent and changing lives

The Right to Dream Academy, born in Ghana in 1999 by British founder Tom Vernon, is a global football community encompassing academies, clubs, and partners with a unique philosophy and approach. This remarkable institution provides a comprehensive educational and football training model at the highest level for students aged 10 to 18.

The academy's journey began in the challenging surroundings of New town, Accra, where Tom and his fiancée dedicated themselves to helping local kids who had a passion for football. The concept "Right to Dream" was initially established as a Colts club. After overcoming various challenges, including raising the necessary funds, the academy relocated to New Akrade near Akosombo in the Eastern region of Ghana. In 1999, the educational arm of Right to Dream was established as a priority, with the crucial support of Vodafone's CSR educational development seed fund.

The success stories are plentiful among the academy's graduates, with notable names such as Majeed Waris, David Accam, Mohammed Kudus, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and more. In 2016, the Right to Dream Academy acquired FC Nordsjælland, establishing the Right to Dream Academy in Denmark. This Danish club, located in Farum, just outside Copenhagen, competes in the Danish Supaliga.

The latest, and arguably most significant, addition to the Right to Dream Group is the commissioning of a new residential academy in Badya, West Cairo, on October 12, 2023. This sprawling complex in Egypt features cutting-edge residential and educational facilities, positioning it as the premier football academy in Africa and one of the best in the world. From Ghana to Denmark to Egypt, the Right to Dream Academy continues to nurture football talent and change lives through its unique approach to the beautiful game.