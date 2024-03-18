"The search committee were not only focused on coaches who applied"- Henry Asante on Otto Addo's appointment

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has disclosed that the search committee ended up appointing Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach following his performance during the interview for a new gaffer.

The former Borussia Dortmund player was announced head coach of the Black Stars a month after Ghana's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a chat with Accra-based Radio Stadion, Guide Radio, Mr Asante explained the thorough process undertaken by the committee to ensure the best candidate was selected.

"Everything balls down to the exercise that was embarked on by the search committee. The fallout of the work is what we are witnessing today and is unfolding on our eyes today," he told Guide Radio.

"When the process began, it started with the decision to relieve Mr Hughton of his duties and the search committee was formed. From there we opened the process for applicants to put in their applications and when that process elapsed then the screening exercise started. Coaches were shortlisted, and interviews were conducted, however, the job of the search committee did not only focus on coaches who applied for the job.

"As well as they looked into the applications, they also looked beyond or outside those who applied for the job. For instance, Amir Abdou, the man with Mauritania was one of the coaches who was contacted and later his federation decided to extend his contract. There was a coach who they contacted and said the only thing that would allow him to take the job was to come with his six assistants," he continued.

"Eventually the screening came down to few of them, they were interviewed on different occasions on different platforms and Otto Addo was also interviewed for the job and at the end of the day he came out tops."