The situation will change against Dreams FC - Hearts of Oak chief Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson Nwokolo is confident the team will bounce back from their defeat to Boafoakwa Tano when they face Dreams FC in their next Ghana Premier League game.

The Phobians suffered their second defeat of the season as the Sunyani-based side stunned them at the Coronation Park last Saturday adding to their woes of unimpressive results on the road.

The 2020/21 champions are back in action against reigning FA Cup champions Dreams FC in their next game at the Accra Sports Stadium and are hoping to clinch another win in front of their fans.

Ahead of the game which comes off on Sunday, the Frank Nelson Nkwolo has expressed optimism in the team stating that they would do their best to record a better result.

“Don’t be disturbed. You will see a new situation at Hearts of Oak. I will urge the fans to support the club because things will get better," he told Accra-based MAX FM.

“We all have to be patient. I am sure we will have a change of situation in our next match.”

Hearts of Oak are counting on their recent win over Nsoatreman at home as they gear up to square off with the 'Still Believe' lads.