"The sort of players we have are not classy"- Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe on why Hearts and Kotoko can't attract fans

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has explained why Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are struggling to attract fans to their games.

The two glamorous club had the worst-ever attendance during their recent meeting in the Ghana Premier League.

Gates had to be opened for free with the game pushed an hour late to get fans into the stadium.

"The sort of footballers we have now are not classy. This worries a lot of spectators. If you look at the match we played the last time between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, it was a big match but you saw what happened at the stadium even when the gates were opened freely. People failed to turn up," he said on Asempa FM.

"The present generation of players shouldn't think they know it all. None of them can come to the standard of people like Baba Yara or Mfum or even Asamoah Gyan," he added.

"As of now, being frank with you neither Hearts of Oak or Kotoko can boast of quality players."

Hearts defeated Asante Kotoko 1-0 to win the President Cup, courtesy a Konadu Yiadom second half header.