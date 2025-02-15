"The strength of the team carries us"- Thomas Partey reacts after Arsenal beat Leicester

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has reacted to Arsenal's hard-fought win in the Premier League against Leicester City.

The 31-year-old played 75 minutes as Mikel Merino scored twice in the last ten minutes to seal an important win for the Gunners.

The victory sees the London giants close the gap on leaders Liverpool at the top of the table to four points.

"On days when I’m not at my best, the strength of the team carries us to victory. vamoooosss," Partey posted after the game.

The Ghana international has been a key figure for the Gunners this season, making his 24th Premier League appearance of the season. He has also scored three goals and delivered two assists.

Arsenal are expected to hand him a contract extension with four months left on his current deal.

Meanwhile, compatriot Jordan Ayew also played 74 minutes of that game and was replaced by Stephy Mavididi with 16 minutes remaining.