The target of Asante Kotoko is to be the best - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has declared that the team remains focused on becoming the best despite their unimpressive start to the season.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in their first two games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season drawing goalless with returnees Heart of Lions in their season opener and losing to Bibiani Gold Stars in their second game at the Duns Park over the weekend.

Prosper Ogun is however not perturbed with the early disappointments but believes his team will come good as they prepare to face Karela United in their next game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“There is no pressure. Our target as a team is to be the best” he said at the pre-match conference.

Ogum who returned to the team during the off-season is determined to lead the club to success again after spearheading them to a Ghana Premier League triumph two seasons ago.

However, he left his role due to alleged disputes between himself and the management at the time causing division among the fanbase.

He was then given the opportunity to reunite with the Ghanaian giants after the dissolution of the board and management of the club.

Due to their poor performance in their first two games, Kotoko currently sit 17th on the Ghana Premier League log and are hoping to bounce back as soon as possible.