The target of Hearts of Oak is to win every trophy next season - Board member Sowah Odotei

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has categorically said that their goal for the upcoming season is to be competitive and win every trophy.

The Phobians had a difficult season last year and came dangerously close to being relegated, but they persevered to earn a draw against Berekum Chelsea on the final day of the season at the Golden City Park, which kept them in the top flight.

Mr. Odotei said the team are working to be competitive as the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is expected to begin play in September.

He claims that their goal for the upcoming campaign is to win every trophy.

"The target of Accra Hearts of Oak for the upcoming season is to be competitive and win everything in front of us," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

Tuesday marked the start of preseason for Hearts of Oak under technical director Rene Hiddink.

The club is anticipated to confirm the second batch of the technical team, which will include a significant head coach, despite having already announced the first batch of the technical team.

Hearts of Oak will begin their 2023–24 Ghana Premier League campaign on the road at the Aliu Mahama Stadium against Real Tamale United (RTU).