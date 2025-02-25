'The team has improved after one week together' – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren is pleased with the progress his team has made in just one week under his leadership.

The Swedish manager, who recently took charge, oversaw his first training camp as the team played an international friendly against Morocco.

Although the match ended in a 1-0 defeat, BjÃ¶rkegren was encouraged by the squad’s attitude and determination.

Reflecting on the week, he highlighted the significant progress the team has made in a short period.

BjÃ¶rkegren also praised the players' work ethic and team spirit, emphasizing their efforts both on and off the pitch.

He noted that training sessions focused on defensive organization, high pressing, and playing with energy as a unit.

''I think the week has been really, really good. This team came as one group and they are leaving in a completely different (state), a better group, I would say.

''Off the pitch, with the team building, we have a great team spirit here and they have been working really hard in training.

"The focus has been more about defending with high pressure and to play with energy as a team.''

The Black Queens’ match against Morocco marked the beginning of their preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for July in Morocco.

The team was initially set to play another friendly against Raja Athletic on Monday, but the game was canceled at the last minute.