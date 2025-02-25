The team is leaving as a better group, says Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has expressed his satisfaction with the team's progress after just one week together.

Despite a defeat in their international friendly match against Morocco, Bjorkegren was impressed with the team's attitude and work ethic.

"I think the week has been really, really good. This team came as one group and they are leaving in a completely different (state), a better group, I would say," Bjorkegren said.

The Swedish trainer highlighted the team's improved cohesion and teamwork, emphasizing that they have made significant strides in a short period.

Bjorkegren also praised the team's great spirit, hard work in training, and focus on defending with high pressure and playing with energy as a team.

The Black Queens are preparing for the Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco in July, and Bjorkegren's positive assessment of the team's progress is a promising sign for their future prospects.

Although a scheduled friendly match against Raja Athletic was cancelled, the Ghana Football Association has promised to arrange another friendly match in due course.