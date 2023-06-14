"The team will rebound stronger next season"- Hearts defender Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has apologized to fans of the club for a disappointing campaign.

The Ghanaian giants battled for survival in the just ended season after finishing 12th on the table, just four points adrift of the drop zone.

Having won the league two years ago and were back-to-back FA Cup winners, a lot was at stake for the Phobians.

However, the former African champions endured a tough season, sacking two coaches in the course of the campaign.

"I apologize sincerely for the disappointing performance of the team this season. We hope that with the support of the fans, complimenting the efforts of the Board and the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, the team will rebound stronger next season. PHOBIA!!!!," wrote Inkoom on social media.

The future of the former FC Basel star remains in doubt after a one-and-a-half spell with the Accra-based club.

Inkoom returned home in 2021 after a successful career abroad, where he played for several clubs including Dnipro, Boavista and Antalyaspor.