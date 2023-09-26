"The three points is very important"- Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko after Legon Cities win

Technical Director of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has lauded his team after a hard-fought victory over Legon Cities on matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.

Evans Botchway scored the only goal as Lions collected all three points at their make-shift home in Sogakope.

Despite dominating an hour of the game, Accra Lions were pegged back halfway into the second half but fought till the end to secure the win.

"We have two halves, we had a good first half and a terrible second half I should say because we allowed them to press us in our half and sometimes it is good to take the three points even if you play bad. It is an important three points for us," he said after the game.

"I don't think it's about fitness. This is football, sometimes you have a good first half and at times you have a good second half, but like I said the most important thing is the three points."

Tanko maintains Accra Lions wants to remain consistent this season following the good start to the campaign.

"We are doing everything possible. We want to be consistent in the first and second round so we are working on it so that this season will be better," he said.

Accra Lions travel to Berekum to face Chelsea in the third game of the season.