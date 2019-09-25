The top five Ghanaian players in European top-flight league in 2019

With the football season in Europe starting two months ago, several Ghanaian players have excelled for their clubs in the top leagues of the continent.

With presence in the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1 and the other highly regarded leagues shows in impact of Ghanaians in the various competitions.

We examine which players have been the top of the tops of Ghanaians so far in the 2019/2020 league season in Europe.

Christian Atsu

Atsu has bounced back from his injury-hit 2018/19 season in some style for English side , Newcastle where he’s been a key threat.

The tricky wideman contributed two assists in six games, to help the Magpies recover from their poor start in the campaign.

Admittedly, the former FC Porto ace‘s can do a lot more in his decision making at the final third of the pitch.

Kwadwo Asamoah

Asamoah continues to be underrated despite another fine start to the Italian Serie A.

He is second only to Juventus’ Alex Sandro in terms of consistent display by left-backs in the top-flight league.

The 29-year-old — who is a midfielder by trade — has quickly adapted to the tactics of Antonio Conte, playing every single minute for the Nerazzurri this term.

Myron Boadu

What a season it’s been for Myron Boadu, who has announced himself as undisputed starter for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

For a 18-year-old, in his second full campaign in a major European league, his three goals and three assists in six matches for AFAS Stadion outfit represent an admirable return for a teenager.

Jordan Ayew

Ayew may have struggled in his debut season at Crystal Palace but the hitman has become the cornerstone of the side this term

He has rediscovered the mojo that earned him a move from Marseille to Aston Villa four seasons ago.

Ayew broke his season’s goalscoring duck for the Eagles in the famous 1-0 win over Manchester United last month, and has since added another one — scoring the winner at Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old’s superb performances has led manager Roy Hodgson to vehemently refute claims made by brother André Ayew last week that Jordan is under appreciated.

Alfred Duncan

Duncan was one of the three best Ghanaian midfielders in Europe last season after netting four goals and tallying four assists in 26 outings for US Sassuolo.

The defensive enforcer warmed the bench in the opening day defeat against Torino due to fitness problems — having undergone a surgery over the summer.

However, he has subsequently picked up from where he left off last season by returning to the starting line up by scoring in two and three assists of the three matches he’s played so far this season.