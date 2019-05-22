The Top Ten Players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The best teams of the African continent will compete for the main trophy of the continent from June 21 to July 19. We decided to choose the best players who, in our opinion, deserve to represent their teams in this championship.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

This is the undoubted leader of our list. This famous football player is known far beyond the borders of Egypt and the African continent. Journalist Philip Creon said on the French TV channel "Canal+" that in the summer Liverpool striker could end up in Real Madrid.

Abdullah Al-Said (Liverpool, Egypt)

Al-Sa'id is already 32, until the spring of 2018, he played only in Egypt - 6 seasons in Ismaili, 7 - in Al-Ahly. Abdullah was a real star in his home championship. He opens perfectly between the lines, assists partners (11 assists in the 2017/18 season) and scores himself (3 seasons in a row not less than 10 goals).

Serge Aurier (Tottenham, Côte d’Ivoire)

He will leave this English club this summer, but we hope it will not affect his performance for the national team. The current contract of the 26-year-old football player expires only in 2022. Aurier was bought by Londoners from PSG in the summer of 2017 for 25 million euros.

Eric Bailly (“MU”, Côte d’Ivoire)

Earlier it became known that Bailly injured knee ligaments and will not participate in the last games of the season. “This season was not easy for me, but I’ll come back stronger next season,” wrote Bailly on Instagram.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool, Senegal)

He plays in the national team of Senegal from the age of 19. In the summer of 2012, he got into the application of the Senegalese Olympic team for the game in London. Here he took part in all four matches of the African squad, which in the quarterfinals lost to the future winner of the tournament, namely the Mexican team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, Gabon)

After a good season in “Dijon”, he received an invitation to play for the Italian youth team (under 19 years old), but refused and made his debut for the youth team of France (under 21 years old) in a friendly match against the youth team of Tunisia. Aubameyang made his debut for the national team of Gabon on March 25, 2009.

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)

Riyad Mahrez had the right to play for Algeria and France and he eventually chose Algeria. On May 31, 2014, he played the first match in the team of "Desert Foxes" against Armenia (3:1) - coming out in the starting lineup, he played the first 71 minutes.

Naby Keita (Liverpool, Guinea)

Nabi made his debut in the national team in the qualifying meeting for the African Nations Championship 2014 on July 28, 2013. Keita was included in Guinea’s application for the African Cup of Nations 2015.