The tragedy of Raphael Dwamena - Gone too soon chasing football dreams

The recent tragic death of Raphael Dwamena has sent shockwaves through African football. The former Ghana striker passed away aged just 28 after collapsing during a league match in Albania.

It was the final heartbreaking chapter in Dwamena's inspiring yet ultimately devastating battle to realise his football dreams despite repeated health scares.

Dwamena's heart problems first emerged in 2017 when a dream £13.8m Premier League move to Brighton broke down after he failed a medical. However, the striker remained determined to continue playing at the highest level.

Speaking in 2019, Dwamena said: "I always feel like nothing is wrong with me. I believe God is the one who takes care of my heart."

This unshakeable self-belief drove Dwamena to fight back from every setback. After the Brighton transfer collapsed, he secured a move to La Liga's Levante.

More heart complications arose in October 2019 while on loan at Real Zaragoza, who terminated his contract on medical grounds. Doctors advised Dwamena to retire aged just 24.

He refused to listen, instead getting an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device to regulate his heart rhythm. This allowed Dwamena to resume playing in Denmark and Austria.

In November 2021, the striker suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in Austria. After being revived by the ICD, Dwamena was adamant he would keep playing.

"I want to have another check done. If everything is okay, I'll be back on the pitch," he insisted.

Dwamena's passion for football was undimmed. He joined Albanian side Egnatia in 2022 for one final shot at realising his dreams.

After a prolific start to the season, tragedy struck last Saturday. Dwamena collapsed around the 30th minute of Egnatia's game against Partizani Tirana and passed away soon after.

The football world is mourning a talented player gone too soon. Dwamena's tenacity in overcoming obstacles was remarkable, but his unwavering commitment to play on ultimately proved fatal.

As Dr Prince Pambo said in 2021: "A bold decision has to be taken. I'd prepare him for a clean retirement." Sadly, Dwamena could not be swayed from his destiny.

The 28-year-old spoke of his faith guiding him through difficult times. While Dwamena is gone, his passion lives on as an inspiration. By chasing dreams in the face of adversity, his legacy persists. May he rest in peace.