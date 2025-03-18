GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
The transition plan is not like it used to be - Agyemang-Badu

Published on: 18 March 2025
The transition plan is not like it used to be - Agyemang-Badu
Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has attributed the poor performances of Ghana's national teams to a lack of effective transitional planning.

Agyemang-Badu, who was part of a successful Black Satellites team, believes that the absence of a clear transition plan has hindered the progress of young players into the senior national teams.

He cited his own experience, where a smooth transition from the U-20 team to the Black Stars contributed to the team's success, including winning the 2009 U-20 World Cup.

"The big names were gradually going out and we took control of the national team. From there, we had a solid foundation," Agyemang-Badu explained.

However, he noted that this transition plan is no longer in place, resulting in poor performances from the Black Stars, Black Starlets, Black Galaxies, and Black Meteors.

The current Black Stars squad, for instance, has only one member from the Black Satellites squad that qualified Ghana for the next U-20 World Cup.

