"The ultimate goal is to lift it"- Tariq Lamptey wants to help Ghana end AFCON drought

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey has dreams of lifting the Africa Cup of Nations with four-time champions Ghana.

The West African nation has not won the competition in 41 years and are just a point away from making a return to the tournament next year.

The Black Stars travel to Antananarivo on June 18 for the penultimate round of games in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

Lamptey, who will miss the game due to injury is hoping the team can seal early qualification.

“I am very excited [about the prospect of playing at the AFCON]. Obviously, there are a few steps before that — qualification first and league games. I have to play to get myself into a competitive form,” he told Joy Sports.

“But it’s an amazing competition and the ultimate goal will be to go and lift it. It will be amazing to play there and experience it and hopefully, we can do well.”

The former England youth international switched nationalities to represent Ghana in June last year and has since made four appearances for the Black Stars.