Athletic Club, a Spanish football club known for its Basque-only policy, has recently seen a shift towards diversity with the rise of two Ghanaian-born brothers, IÃ±aki and Nico Williams.

The siblings, who grew up in Spain after their parents migrated from Ghana, have become integral members of the current Athletic squad.

IÃ±aki, who joined the club in 2014, became only the second Black player to don the red and white stripes, following in the footsteps of Jonas Ramalho.

Moreover, he made history by becoming the first Black player to score for the club. With over 400 appearances for Athletic, IÃ±aki has solidified his position as a key player in the team's history.

Nico, on the other hand, is considered one of the most promising young talents in the squad. Although he represents Spain internationally, he shares his brother's passion for paving the way for a more diverse future at Athletic Club.

The Williams brothers' presence in the team has brought a new level of diversity to Athletic Club, breaking away from the club's tradition of only selecting players of Basque descent.

This shift towards inclusivity marks an exciting era for the club, as it embraces the opportunity to incorporate diverse perspectives and skills onto the pitch.

As the Williams brothers continue to make strides in the world of football, they serve as role models for aspiring athletes from diverse backgrounds.

Their stories demonstrate that hard work, dedication, and perseverance can lead to success, regardless of origin or ethnicity.

The emergence of IÃ±aki and Nico Williams at Athletic Club signifies a positive step towards greater diversity and representation in Spanish football.

As the sport continues to evolve, it is heartening to see clubs break down barriers and celebrate the unique contributions of players from varied backgrounds.