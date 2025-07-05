Thembinkosi Lorch: The unsung hero of the FIFA Club World Cup, celebrated by Amapiano Royalty

While Wydad AC exited the FIFA Club World Cup this week, one name has resonated across the global football stage: Thembinkosi Lorch.

The South African maestro's electrifying performances for the Moroccan giants have captivated audiences, culminating in a spectacular goal against Italian powerhouse Juventus.

Lorch’s undeniable impact, despite his team’s early departure, has been witnessed around the globe.

Two men in particular who have watched him closely are South African musicians DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

The two have special interest in Lorch, having released the song “Lorch” in 2019, which is a song that pays tribute to the footballer.

This week, Showmax Premier League caught up with the musicians to chat about Lorch’s rise in the football world and how he has taken the international stage by storm.

Amapiano pioneers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, better known as the Scorpion Kings, have reflected on the inspiration behind their chart-topping tribute “Lorch” and the footballers current brilliance.

When asked about the reasoning behind the song "Lorch" in 2019, DJ Maphorisa revealed, "When we made Lorch, it was during a time when Thembinkosi was dominating South African football,’ said Maphorisa. “He was the player that everyone was talking about - whether you were a football fan or not, you knew about Lorch. His performance in the Soweto Derby where he scored against Kaizer Chiefs really stood out. But beyond just one game, it was the flair, the confidence, and the swagger he carried on the pitch. That energy is the same energy we wanted in the song - something that feels alive, exciting, and full of vibes."

Kabza De Small added, "Lorch has always had that thing. It’s not just his skills - it’s the way he is, how he carries himself, the way he represents the youth, the hustle. He became an icon of excellence and ambition for young South Africans. Just like in music, when someone shines that bright, we must celebrate it. That’s why we did the song."

The simplicity of the song's title, "Lorch," was a deliberate choice to amplify its impact. "Yeah. Just the name Lorch alone carries the association. When you hear the song, whether you’re at groove, in a taxi, or watching football, you immediately know the vibe. It was meant to be an anthem - a direct shoutout, something simple but powerful. One name, big meaning."

Witnessing Lorch’s dazzling displays at the FIFA Club World Cup has been a source of immense pride for the musicians. When asked if they ever envisioned him reaching such heights, Kabza confidently says yes. “When someone has that much talent and dedication, it’s only a matter of time before the world catches on. We always knew Lorch was special. He’s showing the world what South Africa is made of, just like we are with our music."

DJ Maphorisa was particularly impressed by Lorch's composure under pressure. "Just like us on stage, the biggest platforms can either break you or bring out the best in you. Lorch looks fearless out there. It’s like he’s making the world his playground, and we love to see it."

The global spotlight on Lorch has also brought a new dimension to their iconic track. "It’s unbelievable but great" says Kabza. "The song has definitely taken on a new meaning. Back then, it was a celebration of his local greatness - now, we can celebrate that it’s an anthem that follows him globally. It’s like the soundtrack to his journey, and it makes us proud to have been part of telling his story from early on."

Beyond football, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small hope their song continues to inspire young South Africans across all fields. "That’s always been the mission," Maphorisa emphasised. Whether its football, music, fashion, or whatever your hustle - we want young people to know that if Lorch can do it, if The Scorpion Kings can do it, then you can too.

“Dream big, work hard, and stay true to yourself. The song is bigger than just football - it’s about believing in yourself."

Looking to the future, the Scorpion Kings have high hopes for Lorch’s career. "The sky is the limit for Lorch," says Kabza. "We’d love to see him continue breaking barriers in his journey. And definitely, we hope to see him shine in the national team jersey again."

And just like Lorch, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are also taking their artistry to new heights. "Yes, we have a new show, which is something very close to our hearts," says Maphorisa. "It’s called Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, and it’s more than just a concert - it’s a cultural moment.” We’re bringing the biggest amapiano festival to Loftus Stadium on 29 August, featuring some of the best artists locally and internationally. It’s about celebrating our story, the amapiano movement, the music, and the people who’ve supported us. It’s going to be historic - 50 000 people witnessing history as Kings Will Rise. Tickets are available from Webtickets. Amapiano to the world.”

The narrative of Thembinkosi Lorch, celebrated by the rhythm and soul of amapiano, serves as a powerful testament to South Africa's vibrant talent, both on and off the field.

