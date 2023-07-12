Theophilus Anobah signs new contract at Medeama

Medeama winger Theophilus Anobah has signed a fresh one-year contract at the club until June 2024, the club has announced.

The wideman has been rewarded after helping the side clinch the Ghana Premier League title last season.

The wideman played an influential role in Medeama's historic Premier League success last season.

"I am very happy to sign another one year contract for the club and I look forward to continuing from where we left off last season," Anobah told medeamasc.org

"I have been part of this club for many years and want to continue here in Tarkwa.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey said: " I am very pleased that Theo has signed to continue with us. He played a key role for us in our Premier League triumph last season.

"He bring wealth of experience and know-how to improve our squad next season."

Medeama will participate in the CAF Champions League for the first time this season.