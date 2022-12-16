"There are few players like K.P Boateng"- Ex-German international Maximilian Arnold

Former Germany and Wolfsburg player, Maximilian Arnold believes Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng was extraordinarily talented and there are a few like the Hertha Berlin star.

Boateng has had a tupsy-turvy career, but played for some of the best clubs in the world including AC Milan and Barcelona.

However, it was Boateng's mentality that caught the attention of Arnold the most.

"It's true that there are fewer and fewer street footballers, players like Kevin Prince Boateng," said the three-time international and captain of VfL Wolfsburg on "Sky" on Wednesday.

"There are more and more tactically very well-trained players. But this mentality, this unconditional will to succeed, simply giving more than 100 percent, is becoming less and less. But it's also getting less and less support in Germany," Arnold continued. "It's important to have talent, but there's also a lot that comes from ambition and discipline. It often goes in the wrong direction."