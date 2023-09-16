‘There are talents up-north here, so they should watch out’ – RTU coach Abdul Mumin warns after Hearts win

Head coach of Real Tamale United has revealed that the Northern part of the country is endowed with lots of talented young players.

His comments come after the Pride of The North secured a vital win over Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League opener on Friday evening in Tamale.

Perhaps what made the win remarkable was the fact that Abdul Mumin fielded had to rely on young players who had no top flight exposure.

RTU raided the lower-tier sides in the North of the country to find replacements for majority of their first team squad who had left the club at the end of last season.

“We started with a very young team. People didn’t give us a dog chance but we knew what we were doing. We are telling people there are talents up-north here, so they should watch out,” Abdul told StarTimes at full time.

RTU are away to Tano Bofoakwa for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante