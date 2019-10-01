There has never been a fallout between me and Kwesi Nyantakyi- Fred Pappoe

Former GFA Vice Preseident Fred Pappoe has cleared the on air about his relationship with his former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Fred Pappoe and Kwesi Nyantakyi worked together at the Football Association between 2005 to 2010.

However, the Great Olympics Board Member was replaced as Vice President of the FA after the 2010 World Cup sparking rumours of a fallout between the two.

“There has never been a fall out between myself and Kwesi Nyantakyi,” he told Citi Tv. “We had a very good relationship throughout our time working together.

“I think we are friends, but there are levels of friendship, but I can consider ourselves as friends.”

Fred Pappoe is currently gunning for the top job at the Football Association following the collapse of the former administration.

He is competing against six other candidates including past immediate Vice President George Afriyie and former Black Stars management committee chairman Wilfred Osei.