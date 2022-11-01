There has never been any interference from Kurt Okraku - Black Stars assistant coach Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has cleared Ghana Football Association officials, including President Kurt Okraku, of alleged interference in senior national team player selection.

Those claims, according to the former Kotoko coach, are completely false and should be dismissed.

"Let me say that there has never been any interference from the GFA President, Kurt (Simeon-Okraku) since we were appointed.

"No official has ever imposed any player on us so far. He (Kurt) can only share his opinion like anybody else, but he has never imposed any player on us," he emphasised.

He added that the technical team headed by Otto Addo is fully in charge of player selection without any interference ahead of the World Cup.

Otto Addo has submitted his provisional squad to FIFA and is working on naming the final squad, expected to be 26 players, before Ghana’s first game at the World Cup on November 24 against Portugal.

Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage in Qatar.