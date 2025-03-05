There hasn't been any reconciliation meeting between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman – Asante Kotoko IMC Chairman Nana Apinkra

Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Nana Apinkra, has refuted claims that a reconciliation meeting has taken place between his club and Nsoatreman following recent tragic event.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has given the green light for the league to resume, but according to Apinkra, discussions between the two clubs should have taken place first to promote peace.

"They are saying we should play match but we haven't seen any reconciliation that they are doing between us and Nsoatreman. The good thing would have been when we told them to form a committee then you say what happened between you two shouldn't destroy your relationship so I am finding solutions and clean up whatever is there between you two then we will come together," he said.

"But till date we haven't seen anything we don't know if after the funeral then they do it or what that is not our problem. Our issue is in the hands of the government nobody should put anything in their hands to take revenge. If the law catches you it will be another thing we should let the law work. IGP has assured us, Sports minister has assured us a lot of people coming have assured us that justice will work,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors have decided to return to league action after the final funeral rites of their passionate fan, Nana Pooley, who was tragically stabbed to death.

Asante Kotoko currently sits second on the league table with 34 points from 19 games and will face Legon Cities when the league resumes.