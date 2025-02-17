There is a conflict of interest in running of Ghana Premier League - Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom criticizes GFA

Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Nduom has accused the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of a conflict of interest in running the Ghana Premier League.

The successful Ghanaian businessman's frustration comes due to how the Ghanaian top flight has been poorly run in recent years.

Despite the lack of a headline sponsor and a television broadcaster, the Premier League has been marred with hooliganism following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko, Francis Frimpong also known as Nana Pooley during the Matchday 19 game against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Speaking in an interview with GTV Sports Plus+, Dr Nduom accused the leadership of the country's football governing body of conflict and questioned why a club owner should be the president of the Football Association.

"The people who run the league, there is a conflict of interest,” he said.

“Why should an owner of a team be President of GFA, why should an owner of a team be a vice-president of the GFA?

“We can't sack them because people's hands are in their mouth. Can you go and sack the people who are there now? No.”

Elmina Sharks players and supporters were allegedly involved in acts of hooliganism against Swedru All Blacks in a Division One - less than three weeks following the demise of Pooley and on his one-week celebration.

"Isn't it a consequence of what has been happening in the country? If you let people misbehave from Premier, Division One, Division Two, what do you expect? If I was not at the stadium, what do you think would have happened?

Meanwhile, Sharks' Jay Asamoah has been charged with breaching Section 13 (1) (k) of the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Code for allegedly assaulting referee Eso Doh Morrison.