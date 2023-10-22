‘There is a deep problem in Ghana football’ - Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman expresses concern over scoring woes

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has voiced his deep concerns over the current goal-scoring problem plaguing Ghanaian football.

His team have struggled to find the back of the net in their recent matches, failing to score for the third consecutive game in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have managed to score just one goal in their first five games of the season, culminating in a 0-0 draw with Samartex in Accra over the weekend.

Coach Koopman shared his perspective on the matter in an interview with StarTimes, where he stated, "Look, there is a deep problem in Ghana football. The problem is also evident in the national team, the Black Stars. Both the wingers and the strikers across various clubs are finding it challenging to score goals. This issue is not unique to us but is pervasive in the national team and other clubs."

He further emphasised the need to address this concern and expressed his commitment to winning games. Coach Koopman is of the opinion that the core issue lies in the necessity for more experience and goal-scoring prowess to be cultivated within the teams.

"I think I am not the problem, and neither are the players, because they have given their all. However, we need more experience and more goals before we can effectively address and move past this problem," he added.

The Dutchman is feeling the pressure to turn the club's fortunes around, as fans grow impatient.