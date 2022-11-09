There is more to be done, admits Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has acknowledged that his team need to put in more effort to improve because they are not yet perfect.

Hearts of Oak moved from the bottom half of the table to the top half thanks to back-to-back victories under the Serbian coach.

Hearts of Oak started the season poorly, even by their high standards. They lost their first game against Aduana Stars and drew with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko before being eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by Malian side AS Real Bamako.

However, since Matic's appointment, Hearts of Oak have won two games and are back among the favourites for the Ghana Premier League title, but Matic remains cautious.

“We are still working on our team's progress. There is more to be done and it is only hard work that will get us there,” Slavko Matic said.

"There is a team plan for every match depending on the opponent. Lots of goal-scoring chances were created and yet we failed to utilize them. Tactically it isn’t good so we have to keep working on every aspect of our play. We always have to show a winning mentality. The opponent created some decent chances but the good thing is that we prevented them from scoring and fought till the end."

Hearts of Oak's next game is against Karela United on Sunday in Accra.