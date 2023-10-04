'There is no doubt Martin Koopman will deliver' - Frank Nelson backs Dutch coach to revive Hearts of Oak

Board member of Hearts of Oak Frank Nelson Nwokolo has expressed his confidence in Dutch coach Martin Koopman's capabilities, believing that he will ultimately succeed with the team despite their challenging start to the season.

Koopman was appointed as the head coach, taking over from Serbian coach Slavko Matic, who departed due to a series of disappointing results. Initially, David Ocloo served as the interim coach following Matic's departure but later left the club at the end of the previous season.

Koopman's appointment had generated optimism among Hearts of Oak fans, largely fueled by the team's impressive performance in pre-season matches. However, this form has not translated into success in the league, with Koopman experiencing two defeats in his first three matches in charge.

Nwokolo has revealed that the board remains steadfast in their support for the Dutch tactician, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to his leadership despite the challenging start to the season.

“He will do the job. I am sure he can do the job. When you check his CV, there is no doubt he will deliver. We (the board) are backing the coach because we know he can do the job,” he told Max FM

Meanwhile the Phobians are gearing up for their next game against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium which comes off on Sunday, October 8.