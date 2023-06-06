There is no excitement in 'ordinary' Hearts and Kotoko matches - GHALCA chief

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) president Kudjoe Fianoo has expressed worry over the performance of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko citing the absence of interest in their matches which he believes is the reason for the decline in patronage of the Ghana Premier League.

The two teams have both struggled throughout the season with Kotoko now aiming for a top-four finish despite initially vying to retain the Ghana Premier League title.

Hearts of Oak on the other hand are currently lying 11th with just three points above the danger zone.

"If they are doing well they will pull people to watch matches but they are ordinary that is we have rendered them ordinary. So the excitement is not there if you go to Spain it is about Barcelona and Real Madrid," Fianoo told Happy FM as quoted by Footballghana

"You come to Germany it is about Bayern Munich Dortmund, in the UK it is about Manchester United, Liverpool those traditional clubs. That is why I am so excited that Bofoakwa is back," he added.

Asante Kotoko will wrap up their season with a match against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium while Hearts of Oak visit Berekum Chelsea.