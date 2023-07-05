There is no Juju in football, says former Heats of Oak team manager Saban Quaye

Former Hearts of Oak team manager Saban Quaye has challenged the belief in mysticism and supernatural forces in football, asserting that the true power behind the game lies in psychology.

Quaye, who had a successful tenure with the team, emphasised that their success was not influenced by any mythical forces but rather by the psychological strength and tactical strategies employed.

In a candid revelation, Quaye expressed his belief that juju, a term commonly used to refer to mystical practices in African football, played no role in achieving victories. He highlighted the significance of the human mind in attaining success on the football pitch.

"Yes, I said it. There is no Juju[black magic] in football. It was all psychology. I learned that and was using it. You know Kotoko and Hearts are traditional clubs and the supporters really helped me a lot," Quaye revealed during an interview with Kessben Sports.

He further explained how his approach to managing the team focused on tactics and psychological techniques rather than relying on supernatural forces. Quaye shared an anecdote about a Muslim friend in the northern region of Ghana who imparted valuable knowledge on how to harness luck and positivity.

Quaye's statements challenge prevailing beliefs and shed light on the importance of the psychological aspect of the game. He attributed his success to the mindset and receptiveness of the players, emphasising that the team's achievements were a result of their psychological preparation rather than any supernatural practices.

He was important in the all-conquering Hearts of Oak side led by the late coach Jones Attuquayefio in the early 2000s, winning the treble including the CAF Champions League.