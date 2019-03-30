There is no place to develop your football than in Europe- Dauda Mohammed reveals

Former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed has revealed that he has improved a lot since moving to Europe to continue his football career.

Mohammed had a slow start to his career in Europe, after joining Anderlecht from Asante Kotoko in 2017.

Many Kotoko fans believed he could have had been a bigger star had he stayed a bit longer in Kumasi.

However, the 21 year old disagrees, insisting Europe is the best place to develop your game.

"I simply don’t agree with that even though I never know what might have happened but there’s no place to develop well than Europe. I know I didn’t have a lot of chances in Anderlecht but I’ve learned a lot there and it has improved me to become a better player," he told footballlmadeinghana.com

The striker is currently on loan at Dutch side Vittesse Arnhem where he has already scored twice in six games.

He admits being happy in Holland.

"I’m really happy and excited being in this country and playing in one of the best leagues in Europe and Eredivise is a good competition. It’s really tactical and more offensive minded and the teams love to play and keep possession," he said.