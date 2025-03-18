“There is no team better than you in Africa” - Kofi Adams tells Black Stars players ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams claims the Black Stars is better than any team in Africa and has therefore urged the team to secure victories against Chad and Madagascar in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will play host to Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21 before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

Kofi Adams was in attendance when the team opened camp in Accra on Monday ahead of the two crucial games.

And speaking to the media, the recently appointed Minister encouraged the Black Stars to secure maximum points against Chad and Madagascar.

“I know we are winning. Let’s work together and understand each other. Football is team work as you already know. It’s not an individual game, it’s a team sport. Let’s resurrect the spirit and it will reflect in the supporters. I know you can do it. There is no team better than you in Africa here. So there should be no reason why they should gather anywhere that we are not part”

The West African powerhouse has struggled in recent times, falling short in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana is missing the tournament for the first time in over 20-years after finishing bottom in Group F.

Having missed out on AFCON 2025, the Black Stars will be hoping to restore national pride when they take on Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group I with nine points, level with leaders Comoros. The team must secure maximum points to strengthen their qualification bid for the biggest soccer mundial to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.