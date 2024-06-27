"There is positive energy"- Braydon Manu on difference between German and Ghanaian football

Ghanaian winger, Braydon Manu has opened up on the difference between playing for the Black Stars and Germany.

The former SV Darmstadt winger was born to Ghanaian parents in Germany but decided to switch nationality in 2022 to play for the Black Stars.

He was invited for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa but could not make an appearance in both matches.

However, Manu insists he felt more at home in the Black Stars team due to the relaxing nature of things in camp.

"It was nice because you have really good positive energy. Everybody is laughing, you see they play football with joy. This is crazy. There is a lot of music. You can't compare it to Germany. It is totally two different worlds and I found out that I fit better into that world in Ghana.

"Not taking everything too seriously but when you have to be serious, you have to be," he added.

Manu is hoping to make a return to the national team after a two-year absence to help the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup.

However, he would have to convince Otto Addo to return to the Black Stars.