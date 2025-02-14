There is so much talent to work with in Ghana - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s potential for long-term success, citing the country’s abundant talent.

The Swedish coach, who recently signed a two-year contract, was officially unveiled as the leader of Ghana’s senior women’s national team.

He takes over from Nora HÃ¤uptle, who departed to coach Zambia after her contract ended.

During his introduction to the media, Bjorkegren highlighted the impressive talent pool within the country.

â€˜’I can see so much talent in this country, so I am really sure that in the short term, we have the potential to be successful,’’ he said.

â€˜’In the long term, I can always guarantee that we will be successful.’’

Bjorkegren’s first assignment will be a friendly match against Morocco on February 21, as part of preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

The Black Queens have been drawn in Group C alongside South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

With his focus on talent development and strategic planning, Bjorkegren aims to steer the team to new heights.