'There was no physical confrontation between fan and Chris Hughton' - GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has provided clarification on the reported altercation between disgruntled fans and Black Stars coach Chris Hughton following the team's 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match of AFCON 2023.

Contrary to earlier reports that suggested a physical confrontation and police involvement, the GFA clarified that the incident was verbal.

Fans expressed their displeasure verbally, with one fan presumed to have gone overboard in his dissatisfaction, urging the coach to leave his position.

An official from the GFA, speaking to Citi Sports, stated, "The fan only expressed his displeasure over the outcome of the result and told the coach to leave the job. There was no physical confrontation, and certainly, no arrest was made."

The GFA emphasised that the incident had been exaggerated and blown out of proportion, putting to rest earlier speculations of a more severe confrontation.

As the Black Stars regroup for their upcoming match against Egypt on Thursday, January 18, the focus shifts to on-field redemption and getting their AFCON 2023 campaign back on track. The team currently finds itself at the bottom of Group B with no points after the opening round of matches.