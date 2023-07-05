'There were internal issues within the board of Kotoko' - Former management member David Serebour Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko management member David Serebour Boateng believes that the club's dissolved board was made up of qualified people who were unable to carry out their duty successfully owing to internal difficulties.

According to sources, the board of Asante Kotoko which was led by Dr Kwame Kyei has been dissolved after its three-year term expired.

In an interview with Happy FM about the latest happenings at the club, David Serebour indicated that the timing of the board's dissolution shows that the authorities have an alternate plan in place.

“Otumfuo will not just get up and dissolve the board, obviously in his wisdom, there is an alternative plan. This board formed is one of the best in the club’s history because they were full of competent members who are well established. However, the only reason I think the board couldn’t fully fulfill its mandate is because there were internal issues that couldn’t be solved”.

The Porcupine Warriors endured one of their difficult seasons failing to win a trophy despite competing in three championships. They were knocked out in the CAF Champions League and FA Cup and also failed to retain the Ghana Premier League title by finishing fourth behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United.