There will be no secrecy in government spending on national teams - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Ghana's Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, has reiterated the government's commitment to transparency in its spending on national teams.

However, Adams' recent response to queries about the Black Stars' budget has raised eyebrows.

When asked about the budget for the Black Stars, Adams failed to provide a specific figure, saying only that the government would "support whatever we have to do."

This lack of transparency seems to contradict President John Mahama's earlier promise that "there will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on national teams."

The Ghana Football Association has also weighed in on the issue, stating that all Black Stars expenditure is handled by the Sports Ministry, not the GFA.

This clarification has sparked debate about the government's spending on the national football team, with some arguing that too much money is being allocated to the Black Stars.

As the Black Stars prepare to face Chad in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the issue of government spending on national teams remains a topic of discussion.