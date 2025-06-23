There will be rotation in subsequent games - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, hinted at possible squad rotation in their subsequent games.

This comes after Ghana's senior women's national team defeated Malawi 3-0 in their first pre-Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament preparations on Saturday.

A handful of players are yet to report to camp due to club commitments, but that is set to change as June 23 marks the deadline for players to be released to compete in international tournaments.

Speaking after the game, Bjorkegren believes that the situation is likely to lead to changes in the lineup for friendly games.

“We are still missing a few players who are with club teamsâ€¦there will be another like six, seven players that we can add to this squad so there will potentially be some rotations for the future but our strength is that we have so many good players so we can actually change two, three players and still keep the quality.”

The Black Queens will take on Benin on Wednesday before wrapping up their preparatory games against Nigeria.

Ghana is aiming to leave a positive mark after returning to the tournament for the first time in 2018.