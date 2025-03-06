‘There's no better defender from Africa than Jamie Carragher’ - Joey Barton

Joey Barton has sparked controversy with his latest comments, claiming that no defender from Africa is better than Jamie Carragher.

Appearing on the Common Sense Podcast, Barton said, "Can anybody out there, as much as all the Afrikanos have had a pop at Carragher for saying what he said... There's no better defender come from Africa than Jamie Carragher. Africa have never produced a better defender than Jamie Carragher."

Barton's comments were in support of Jamie Carragher, who faced backlash after suggesting that the Africa Cup of Nations was not a major tournament.

Carragher has since apologized for his comments, admitting that he was clumsy with his language.

Barton's remarks are likely to reignite the controversy, with many critics accusing him of perpetuating a biased and dismissive attitude towards African football.

The comments have already sparked a heated debate, with some defending Barton's right to express his opinion, while others have condemned his views as ignorant and insensitive.