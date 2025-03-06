'There’s no better defender to come from Africa than Jamie Carragher' - Joey Barton

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton has defended Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher amid criticism over Carragher's recent comments on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Liverpool defender had suggested that AFCON is not a major tournament, leading to backlash from various quarters, including past AFCON winners and African football legends.

In response to the criticism directed at Carragher, Barton asserted that Africa has never produced a defender superior to Carragher.

He challenged critics to name an African defender better than the former Liverpool stalwart, dismissing comparisons to players like Kolo TourÃ©.

“Can anybody out there, as much as all the Afrikanos have had a pop at Carragher for saying what he said?" he quizzed on his Common Sense Podcast.

“There's no better defender come from Africa than Jamie Carragher. Africa has never produced a better defender than Jamie Carragher.

“Name me a better defender, can anybody name me a better African defender? Kolo Toure is not better than Carragher.

“If I said to you, can have one in your team â€“ bear in mind Carragher played at right-back. Again, we're going through this great continent that's produced phenomenal talent and deserves to be taken seriously as a major tournament. Well, you can't name me one defender.”

Barton's comments have sparked debate among football fans and pundits. Many have highlighted the achievements of notable African defenders such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Lucas Radebe, and Wael Gomaa.

Gomaa, for instance, was instrumental in Egypt's consecutive AFCON victories and is regarded as one of Africa's finest defenders.

The controversy began when Carragher commented on Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or prospects, suggesting that Salah's participation in AFCON might hinder his chances compared to players involved in tournaments like the European Championship or Copa AmÃ©rica.

Carragher's remarks were met with immediate criticism, with some arguing that AFCON holds significant importance and should be considered a major tournament.