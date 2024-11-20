There’s no guarantee new Black Stars coach will make immediate impact – Ibrahim Tanko

Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed support for Ghana head coach Otto Addo amidst growing calls for his dismissal, cautioning against hasty decisions.

Speaking to Flashscore, Tanko highlighted the challenges Addo has faced since his reappointment in March and questioned whether replacing him would solve the team’s current struggles.

"I don't believe the job is too big for him. He came in at a very challenging time. Remember, he took us to the World Cup in Qatar, though the performance wasn't as expected," Tanko noted. "His return was always going to come with pressure, but I don’t believe we should sack him; instead, we need to give him a chance."

Tanko argued that dismissing Addo could come at a financial cost due to his three-year contract and that there is no certainty a new coach would deliver immediate results.

"Should we really be bringing in a new coach with the World Cup qualifiers coming up? There’s no guarantee the next coach will make an immediate impact," he added.

Otto Addo’s tenure has been under scrutiny after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, marking their first absence from the tournament since 2004.

However, the Black Stars’ two wins in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers leave room for optimism.