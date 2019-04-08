''Theresa Bremansu is a bribe taker and cheats''- Unsympathetic Prisons Ladies coach alleges

Prisons Ladies head coach Moro Amadu has twisted the knife further into assaulted referee Theresa Bremansu by labeling her as a cheat and one easily influenced by money after their Women's Special Competition semi-final defeat on Sunday.

The home team were beaten 1-0 by Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Army Park in Sunyani.

After the final, some fans of Prisons Ladies rushed onto the centre referee and beat her up.

Prisons Ladies officials accused the FIFA referee of poor officiating and aided the visitors to win the first leg clash.

''Her officiating was very, very bad. If the referee had been fair, we would have won the game. Theresa is a good referee but mostly when a team want to win a game at all cost and they have money, they contact her to handle the game,'' Amadu told Happy FM's Ohene Bampoe–Brenya on Anopa Bosuo Sports

''We wanted to protest when we saw the officials because we don't like her to handle our matches. I don’t know why the Normalization Committee allowed her to handle the game.

''Theresa Bremansu is a total cheat and she doesn’t fear anything if she wants to cheat you.''

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali