These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup, Ghana coach Otto Addo not included

Germany manager Hansi Flick

A research by Finance Football throws up some interesting names and numbers about how much top coaches leading their teams to the World Cup in Qatar are earning.

With a little over a month since the start of the Mundial, the attention has always been on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and other superstars.

But this article turns the attention to the technical heads of various countries and a look at the Top 10 highest paid coaches ahead of the World Cup tournament in November.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is conspicuously missing from the list since he comes no close to even the last person on the Top 10 list per the research by Finance Football.

One would have thought that England manager Gareth Southgate or for that matter, Didier Deschamps, manager of defending World Cup champions France, would occupy the top spot.

But it not either of them or Brazi's Tite. Germany's Hansi Flick is on top of the perch earning €6.5 million annually.

England manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate, though, is not too far behind with the former England international in second with a pay cheque of €5.8 million a year.

France manager Didier Deschamps

The 53-year-old Didier Deschamps, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player before guiding the Les Bleus to glory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, earns €3.8 million annually.

Brazil boss Tite

Brazilian team manager Tite is the fourth best paid manager in the world with 61-year-old tactician earning €3.6 million.

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal

The Netherlands' Louis van Gaal, who earns €2.9 million, rounds out the top five.

Mexico head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni

Mexico's Gerardo Martino is sixth on the list followed by Argentina's Lionel Scaloni. Portugal's Fernando Santos is ninth.

Qatar head coach Félix Sánchez Bas

Félix Sánchez, coach of hosts Qatar is ninth on the list, earning a pay cheque of €2.4 million.

Spain's Luis Enrique is 16th.

BEST PAID MANAGERS (Top 10):

1. Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany) €6.5 million

2. Gareth Southgate (England) €5.8 million

3. Didier Deschamps (France) €3.8 million

4. Tite (Brazil) €3.6 million

5. Louis van Gaal (Netherlands) €2.9 million

6. Gerardo Martino (Mexico) €2.9 million

7. Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) €2.6 million

8. Félix Sánchez Bas (Qatar) €2.4 million

9. Fernando Santos (Portugal) €2.2 million

10. Murat Yakın (Switzerland) €1.6 million

(According to Finance Football)